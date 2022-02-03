Williamsport -- Connie L. (Ohnmeiss) Dahl, 77, of Williamsport passed away Monday, January 31, 2022 at the Gate House, Williamsport.

She was married to William M. “Mike” Dahl, who survives, and they have shared 22 years of marriage.

Connie was born in Williamsport on November 13, 1944 and was the daughter of the late Charles E. and Jane H. (Shnyder) Ohnmeiss. She had worked and retired from Litton. She was a member of the Pine Street United Methodist Church where she had also done missionary work, member of the Jersey Shore Moose and volunteered for the Salvation Army. She was also a driver for the Amish community. Connie enjoyed reading, cooking, canning and planting flowers.

In addition to her husband Mike, she is survived by three daughters; Theresa J. Carl (Scott), Nicole R. Leiby (Jeremy) and Danielle L. Howell, all of Williamsport, one step-son; Philip Dahl of Nesbit, ten grandchildren; Jennifer, Amanda, Angel, Shaykila, Shaqira, Shanice, Shardonnia, Nicholas, Paul and Jordan, 14 great-grandchildren; Aaliyah, Amayah, Zavayah, O’Kysia, Iziah, Tre’jon, Ja’kaelah, Landyn, Paxton, Cole, Kael, Boston, Cadence and Rian, one brother; Robert Ohnmeiss (Mary) of Williamsport and one sister; Nancy Reynolds of Kentucky. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one granddaughter; Harmony.

There will be a gathering of family and friends 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Saturday, February 12, 2022 at the Pine Street United Methodist Church, 441 Pine St., Williamsport where the Memorial Service will begin at 12:00 p.m. The Rev. Dr. John Piper will officiate the service.

The family is asking that everyone follow current guidelines and wear masks.

Arrangements are being handled by the Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 W. 4th St., Williamsport.

Send condolences at www.jamesmaneval.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Connie Dahl as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



