Hughesville -- Connie L. Brague, 83, of Hughesville passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at The Gatehouse at Divine Providence Hospital of Williamsport.

Connie was born April 21, 1938 in Pine Creek Twp., Clinton County, and was the daughter of the late Paul S. and the late Martha (Bower) Karstetter. She married James J. Brague on January 11, 1969 and together they shared 19 years of marriage.

Connie loved the time she spent with her family, cooking for those special family gatherings, camping, the beach, vacationing with her family, playing cards in the evening and planting her yearly flower and vegetable gardens. She was a past member of the American Legion Post 35 of Hughesville, Muncy Valley Lodge No. 866 Loyal Order of the Moose and the Highland Lake organization.

She is survived by two daughters: Jean L. (Carlton) Heasley and Cindy L. (Cody) Rutherford both of Hughesville, nine grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Connie is predeceased by her husband, James J. Brague on February 16, 1988; a son, Harry Day; a daughter, Theresa Magargle; a grandson, Brandon J. Yonkin; and three brothers, Lewis, Jackie, and Kenneth Karstetter.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 25 at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water Street, Hughesville, with Pastor Harold Heddings and Pastor Max Walters officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hughesville.

Relatives and friends are invited to Connie’s viewing from 6-8 p.m. Monday, May 24 and from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.