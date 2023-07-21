Bloomsburg, Pa. — Connie K. Crawford, 82, of Madison Twp., Bloomsburg, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born February 5, 1941 in Milton, she was the daughter of the late Allen L. and Margie K. (Crawford) Pahl. On July 31, 1960, she married Carl L. Crawford and together they celebrated 62 years of marriage.

Connie was a graduate of Milton High School and attended Williamsport Area Community College. Most recently, Connie was the Madison Township tax collector, previously she worked at Bryfogles as an administrative assistant, Girton Manufacturing in Millville, and Foust Brothers Store in Washingtonville.

She was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Strawberry Ridge. Connie loved bingo, quilting, crocheting, knitting, and sewing. She cherished all the time she could spend with her family.

In addition to her husband, Carl, she is survived by her three children: Gregg Crawford, Margie Frey, and Garth (Georgia) Crawford, all of Bloomsburg; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one brother: Jeff Pahl, of Milton.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Floyd Frey, and sister, Eleanor Rohrbach

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Connie Crawford as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.