Cogan Station -- Connie Dian Crawford, 72, of Cogan Station passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at her son's home.

Born September 13, 1947 in Montgomery, she was a daughter of the late Forrest H. and Vaida G. (Overdorf) Crawford.

Connie was a 1965 graduate of Jersey Shore High School. For many years Connie traveled with her husband, Bobby Simpson, throughout the U.S., providing education and program development of rehabilitation services for people with disabilities.

Connie had a strong spiritual faith and was a follower of Eckankar. She enjoyed art, photography, reading, and traveling. Most of all she loved and cherished spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Surviving are two sons: Michael W. Flook and Mark F. Flook, both of Cogan Station: daughter, Mindy S. Flook, of Linden; a stepson Bobby J. Simpson, of N.Y., two grandchildren, Desirae and Jacob Flook; two sisters: Judy Flook (Scott), of Williamsport, and Trudy Zinck (Michael), of South Williamsport: a brother-in-law, Donald Akers, of Mechanicsburg, and husband, Bobby C. Simpson, of Deleon, Texas.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ronnie Crawford, and a sister, Joy Akers.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no services.

Memorial contributions may be made in Connie's name to ECKANKAR, P.O. Box 2000 Chanhassen, MN 55317.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com