Hughesville — Cody R. Rishel, 36, of Hughesville passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022.

Born March 27, 1986 in Muncy, he is the son of Jeffery and Tracy Rishel and Patricia Davis (Charles).

Cody graduated from Hughesville High School in 2004. For 17 years Cody worked at Andritz Durametal, most recently as a maintenance supervisor. Cody enjoyed life to the fullest. He was a member of the Hickory Flats Rod & Gun Club, Sons of American Legion, Ponderosa Hunting Club, Consolidated Sportsmen Club. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, chocolate chip cookies, working on cars, cruises, golfing, kayaking on Pine Creek, and butchering with the Gardners. Cody loved going on his yearly Father's Day fishing trip to the Saint Lawrence River with his dad, lifelong friends, and their fathers. He loved to listen to music by John Prine with Bill Neuhard at the cabin. Cody was always such a gentleman, always thinking of everyone else. His heart was larger than life.

Surviving in addition to his parents are a sister, Jordan (Zachary) Sarginger of Pennsdale; a stepsister, Tiffany (Tyler) Nosel; fiancé, Lisa Williams of Hughesville; stepson, Conner Rishel; maternal grandparents, Robert & Norma (Vandine) Charles, of Hughesville, and paternal grandmother, Rose (Stover) Rishel of Picture Rocks.

Cody was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, George Rishel.

Funeral Service will be held at noon on Tuesday, June 21 at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water St. Hughesville, with Pastor Jerry Uppling officiating. Burial will follow at Picture Rocks Cemetery. Friends may call from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Family will provide flowers so that memorial contributions may be sent to the Consolidated Sportsmen of Muncy Creeks, 364-762, Township Rd. 360, Hughesville, PA 17737.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

