Williamsport -- Cody Dean Harman, 22, of Loyalsock Township, fought the good fight and earned his angel wings on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at The Gatehouse surrounded by his Nanny, Aunt Ashley Harman, and his special nurse of 17 years, Jan Rivera.

Cody was born September 30, 1999 in Williamsport to the biological parents of Amber Kuns (Sayles) and Christopher Dean. He was adopted in September of 2005 by Mary Beth Harman whom he called “Nanny.”

In addition, he is survived by his grandparents, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Cody had a smile that could light up a room and he touched the hearts of anyone who has the pleasure of knowing him. He found humor in anyone that would cough, sneeze, or make barking noises. He did his own kind of singing at any given time of the day or night. He also enjoyed walks on warm days, dance parties with his nurses, and listening to sports.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to his Bayada nurses, Dr. Russell Gombosi and Denise DeArment, the care team at UPMC Home Health and Hospice, and to Dr. Nesbitt and the wonderful staff at the Gatehouse.

A memorial service to honor the life of Cody will be held 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 16 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. The family will receive friends from 5:30 p.m. until the time of service Monday at Sanders.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Cody’s name to Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o Home Care & Hospice, 1001 Grampian Boulevard, Williamsport, PA 17701 or Children’s Miracle Network, 205 West 700 South, Salt Lake City, Utah 84101.

Online condolences may be made on his memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

