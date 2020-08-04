Jersey Shore -- Clyde S. “Red” Herter, 84, of Jersey Shore passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at UPMC Susquehanna.

Born June 28, 1936 in Renovo, he was a son to the late Albert Herter and the former Helena Hartsock. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary A. Seeley. and a son Jeffrey K. Herter

He was a 1954 graduate of Renovo High School. Following High School, Red enlisted in the United States Air Force. In 1957, he was the European Brown Belt Judo Champion while he was stationed in Germany. In 1964 he graduated from Lock Haven University. He had worked at Piper Aircraft in the Engine Department and also taught in the Jersey Shore Area Elementary and Senior High School.

He was the lead guitar and vocalist in Susquehanna Valley Harmoneers, and also the lead guitar and vocalist in Bald Eagle Ramblers. Red also played in various other local dance bands. He was a popular square dance caller in the Clinton-Lycoming County area and was a Farrier for many years. He enjoyed coaching football and wrestling, and also taught Judo at Lock Haven University. Red was an avid hunter and coon hunter.

Surviving is his daughter, Heidi Herter Bailey (Craig Bailey); a sister, Juanita Watson; his brother, Albert (Sandy) Herter; his friend, Maxine Abbott; and his former wife Linda Herter Danis; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, August 7, 2020 at Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, 125 N. Main St., Jersey Shore. The Rev. Bill Danis will officiate.

Following the services at Welker's, he will be honored by the Jersey Shore Honor Guard.

