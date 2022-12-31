Muncy, Pa. — The eternal spirit of Clyde Kepner left this earth on December 28, 2022.

He worshiped at and served a Christian church.

After overseas military service during World War II, Clyde earned a business degree. During his career, he honored the trust of those with whom he dealt.

Clyde was a devoted husband and father. He was predeceased by his wife, older son, and siblings.

There will be no public service, but livestream will be available at YouTube channel Standrewmuncy on Wednesday, Jan. 4 and Thursday, Jan. 5. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Memories may be shared and a complete obituary accessed at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

Out of respect for Clyde’s belief in eternal life with God through Christ’s sacrifice on the cross, those desiring to make a memorial gift could consider Christian charities and churches. “God so loved the world that he gave his only Son, so that everyone who believes in him won’t perish but will have eternal life (The Bible, John 3:16).”

“Only (by dying as a human being) could (Christ) set free all who have lived their lives as slaves to the fear of dying (Hebrews 2:15 NL Translation Holy Bible). Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord (Revelation 14:13).”

(Quotations below are from the New American Standard Bible. Words in italics are added for clarity.)

“May the Lord open your heart to listen eagerly to what was said (about Christ’s death on our behalf) (Acts 16:14) and may you take hold of that which is life indeed (focus on God’s priorities) (1 Timothy 6:19).”

“Belief (in Christ as Savior) is a wise wager. What harm will come to you if you gamble on truth (salvation through Christ) and it proves false? If you gain, you gain all (eternal life with God); if you lose, you lose nothing. Wager, then, without hesitation, that (God) exists.” Blaise Pascal {1662}, mathematician, physicist, theologian.

Clyde was born to Harry and Stella. “(God) wove me in my mother’s womb. I will give thanks to (God), for I am fearfully and wonderfully made (Psalm 139:13b–14a). (God) himself gives to all people life and breath (Acts 17:25).” Clyde was taught about the Christian faith. “From childhood you have known the sacred writings which are able to give you the wisdom that leads to salvation through faith which is in Christ Jesus (2 Timothy 3:15).”

He was drafted during World War II and served in the South Pacific Theatre on Espíritu Santo (Holy Spirit) Island. Having completed public education at a one-room schoolhouse with the 8th grade (common then for boys living on farms), he was always thankful that he took advantage of the GI Bill to pay for a business degree from Williamsport Technical Institute. “We know that God causes all things to work together for good to those who love God, to those who are called (delivered from sin) according to His purpose (Romans 8:28).”

Clyde was widowed after 59 years of marriage to Lucille. He was a loving, respectful, and generous husband. After her death he often said, “It’s not the same, but the Lord’s with me.” “Husbands, love your wives, just as Christ also loved the church (the professing Christians) and gave Himself up for her (Ephesians 5:25).”

Clyde was a long-time member of a local Christian church, attending worship services with his family, then through his retirement years with Lucille. “Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for (eagerly desire) righteousness (the forgiveness of sin through belief in Christ’s death and resurrection), for they shall be satisfied (Matthew 5:6).” Clyde served with conviction on the church’s stewardship committee (overseeing finances). “If God will be with me... then of all (God) gives me I will give a tenth to (Him) (Genesis 28:20–22).”

Clyde was a model of integrity, consideration, perseverance, patience, problem-solving, self-control, and forgiveness. He was hard-working and conscientious. He said his aim was to live as a good example.

Clyde is survived by his beloved: children, Marc and Paige (Chris);daughter-in-law, Ursula; grandchildren, Sabina (Eric), Jared (Emily) and Ingrid (Henry); and great-grandchildren, Max and Ian, and Luci and Robyn.

He is remembered with love and gratitude as a caring, respectful, and generous father, father-in-law, grandfather, and great grandfather. “Train up a child in the way he should go (Proverbs 22:6). If we don’t teach our children to follow Christ, the world will teach them not to (author unknown).”

For thirty years Clyde’s customers trusted him. “Whatever you do, do your work heartily, as for the Lord rather than for men, knowing that from the Lord you will receive the reward of the inheritance (the all-satisfying joy of knowing Him forever) (Colossians 3:23–24). ”A copy of “Christ Our Pilot” (in which Warner Sallman depicts Jesus guiding a young sailor through rough seas) hung in Clyde’s home office, where he met with customers daily. “I am not ashamed of the Gospel (the good news of God’s salvation plan) (Romans 1:16).”

“By the grace (undeserved favor) of God I (Saint Paul) am what I am (transformed by God, not reformed by one’s own effort), and His grace toward me did not prove vain (since St. Paul gave himself fully to the mission given him by God) (1 Corinthians 15:10).” In addition to providing abundantly for his family, with a selfless heart Clyde gave a helping hand to friends and family as needs arose. “We must ... remember the words of the Lord Jesus, how he himself said, ‘It is more blessed to give than to receive’ (Acts 20:35). Let no one seek his own good, but that of his neighbor (1 Corinthians 10:24).” Clyde’s life was not intended to be about him, but rather about service to his heavenly Father. “Whoever wishes to save his life (for himself) will lose it; but whoever loses his life (gives up ownership) for (Christ’s) sake will find (eternal life) (Matthew 16:25).”

Clyde went for walks into his 90s, saying, “It’s too nice out to be in.” And he often remarked on the beauty of “God’s Creation.” “The (skies) are telling of the glory of God; and their expanse is declaring the work of His hands (Psalm 19:1). Since the creation of the world, God’s invisible attributes, His eternal power and divine nature have been clearly seen, being understood through what (He) has made (all creation) so that (people) are without excuse (for not acknowledging God’s divinity) (Romans 1:20).”

Retiring early due to chronic illness, Clyde pursued a diagnosis (through traditional medicine and personal research), used complementary treatments, adopted healthy eating habits, and walked daily. “Do you not know that you are a temple of God and that the Spirit of God dwells in you (so you can know who God is, how to follow Him, and be dedicated to Him) (1 Corinthians 3:16)? (God) shows (us) the path of life (the attitude, choices, and actions that put us in line with God’s will). In all your ways acknowledge Him (manage your affairs in a manner that will bring Him glory) and He will make your paths straight (guide you) (Proverbs 3:5–6). ”Clyde’s health was greatly restored once he chose to do the best things instead of the easy things.“ (We) can do all things (whatever God calls us to do) through (Christ) who strengthens (us) (Philippians 4:13).”

When witnessing God’s hand in his life and the lives of others, Clyde would comment on our heavenly Father’s “divine guidance.” “All the paths (promises) of the Lord are loving kindness (faithfulness) and truth to those who keep His covenant (live by His word) and His testimonies (what He has declared to be truth) (Psalm 25:10).”

After moving to a nursing home, Clyde focused on the blessings of the view from his window, being in a place where his needs were met, and remembering “I’ve had a good life.” Clyde was pragmatic as well, often stating, “I need this place, and this place needs me.” “My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever (Psalm 73:26). To our graying years (God) will bear us (Isaiah 46:4).” Despite dementia and his physical limits, Clyde retained a sense of humor. He once said he was going to read the newspaper article titled “Tips for Caregivers” since he qualified as one—by wiping his own nose. “We do not lose heart, though our outer man is decaying, yet our inner man is being renewed day by day (2 Corinthians 4:16).” Clyde repeatedly affirmed “The Lord is with me” and testified that prayer saw him through his trials. “(God) will guide us until death (Psalm 48:14). Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all comprehension, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus (a mind set on Christ; present with God in the moment, not busy doubting and fearing but praying and obeying) (Philippians 4:6–7).”

Clyde was predeceased by his beloved son, Robyn (at age 65, following cancer treatments) and his siblings (Grace, Lewis, Claire, Ralph, Melvin, Gerald, Thelma, Glenna, Oscar, Esther, and Marlyn). “You do not know what your life will be like tomorrow. You are a vapor that appears and vanishes (James 4:14). Surely every man at his best is a mere breath (Psalm 39:5b). Teach us to count our days (reflect on the brevity of time) that we may gain a wise heart (give our earnest attention to eternal things) (Psalm 90:12). All flesh is like grass and all its glory like the flower of grass. The grass withers, and the flower falls, but the word of the Lord endures forever. That word is the good news (of God’s salvation plan) that was announced to you (1 Peter 1:24–25).”

Clyde left this earth at age 102 on December 28, 2022 AD (Anno Domini—“the year of our Lord”). “(He) desired a better country, a heavenly one (Hebrews 11:16a) and (he) preferred rather to be absent from the body and to be home with the Lord (2 Corinthians 5:8). ...to die is gain (being with God through eternity) (Philippians 1:21). He who believes in (Jesus Christ) will live (be born again to a heavenly life) even if he dies (John 11:25). Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of His saints (Psalm 116:15). God will redeem (our) souls (free us from the consequences of sin) (Psalm 49:15). (We) will dwell in the house of the Lord forever (Psalm 23:6). For our citizenship is in heaven, from which also we eagerly wait for ... Christ; who will transform the body of our humble state into conformity with the body of His glory (splendor) (Philippians 3:20–21).”

There will be no public service. Private interment will be at Lairdsville Cemetery. Out of respect for Clyde’s faith in Christ as Savior of all, those desiring to make a memorial donation could consider Christian churches and Christian charities. “Honor the Lord from your wealth (Proverbs 3:9). Whoever has the world’s goods, and sees his brother in need and closes his heart against him, how does the love of God abide in him (1 John 3:16–18)? ‘To the extent that you (served) one of these brothers of Mine, you did it to Me (Jesus)’ (Matthew 25:40).”

Compiled by a friend of Jesus, to the glory of God—“I (Jesus) have called you friends, for all things that I have heard from my Father (God) I have made known to you (John 15:15). Whoever is ashamed of Me (Jesus) and My words (unwilling to identify yourself as a follower of Jesus), the Son of Man (Jesus) will be ashamed of (disown) him when He (Jesus) comes (as Almighty Judge) in His glory (as the exalted Messiah) (Luke 9:26).”

To plant a tree in memory of Clyde Kepner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.