Dunnstown -- Clyde F. Wertz, 92, formerly of Church St., Dunnstown, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, March 22, 2021 at the Susque-View Home where he had resided.

He was one of twelve children born in Renovo on November 6, 1928 to Clyde E. and Lucy Fantaskie Wertz.

Clyde was a Veteran of United States Army, serving from February 1951 to January 1953 in the Korean War Conflict and had worked at Piper Aircraft for 20 years and for Avis Home for 5 years. He had been a member of the Great Island Presbyterian Church where he had served as church custodian for many years. He was united in marriage on January 21, 1953 to the former Donna M. Toot for 65 years, who passed away February 17, 2020.

Clyde is survived by two sons: Frank Clyde Wertz Jr. and wife Mary Beth Haggerty of Massachusetts, Andrew Joseph Wertz of Colorado, two daughters; Debra Marie and husband Michael Taylor of Reading, PA, and Victoria Ann England of New Jersey, five grandchildren; Jennifer Trimble. Christopher Taylor, Adam Coleman, Stephanie England and Chelsie Wertz, five great grandchildren; Michael, Austin, Ryan, Sarah and Jack. Also surviving are three of Clyde's siblings; Larry, Sue and Virginia.

Private funeral services for Clyde F. Wertz will be held Friday, March 26, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven. Those wishing to link into the live streaming portal on Facebook Page (Yost Gedon Funeral Home) can access at 10:45 a.m. There will be no public visitation. Officiating will be Pastor Taylor Camerer of the Great Island Presbyterian Church. Interment will be in the Dunnstown Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Clyde's name to the Great Island Presbyterian Church, 12 W. Water St., Lock Haven, PA 17745 or Susque-View Home, 22 Cree Drive, Lock Haven, PA 17745.

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home Facebook page.