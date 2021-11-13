Hughesville -- Clyde Allen “Butch” Todd, 75, passed into the arms of our Lord and Savior on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

Born March 24, 1946 in Jersey Shore, he was the son of the late Arthur and Margaret (Adams) Todd. On August 27, 1966, he married the love of his life, the former Doris Ott, who survives.

Clyde graduated from Jersey Shore High School in 1964. He was the founder and owner of ICW, Inc. and A&M Recycling.

He attended Hughesville Friends Church. Clyde was a proud grandfather and great-grandfather who loved spending time with his family. He also enjoyed exercising, playing tennis and golf, and taking long walks around his pond.

Surviving in addition to his wife of 55 years are two daughters, Lori (Blu) Ergott, of Muncy and Nicole (David) Mariano, of Sarasota, Florida; four grandchildren, Amanda Wise (Jason Walters), of Muncy, Megan Mariano (Chris Carr), of Delray Beach, Florida, Teagan Ergott, of Alexandria, Virginia, and Luke Ergott, of Hughesville; four great-grandchildren, Dylan, Owen, Willow and Ella, all of Muncy; three sisters, Sallie Stabley, of Watsontown, Peggy Sheesley and Kathy (Bob) Bertin, all of Avis; and close friend of 63 years, Joe Jennings, of Williamsport.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, William, Arthur, Thomas and Daniel, and a sister, Janet Engel.

A memorial service to honor the life of Clyde will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at the Hughesville Friends Church, 137 S. Third Street, Hughesville. A visitation will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. prior to the service.

Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hughesville.

The family will provide the flowers, and suggests, contributions in honor of Clyde’s memory be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or online at www.alz.org.

