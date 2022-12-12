Unityville, Pa. — Cloyd G. Swisher, 91, of Unityville passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Born April 6, 1931 in Unityville, he was a son of Edward J. and Myrtle S. (Whitmoyer) Swisher. After graduating in 1949 from the Hughesville High School, Cloyd enlisted in the United States Army on October 15, 1952. After his dedicated service of two tours, Corporal Cloyd G. Swisher was honorably discharged from the military on October 25, 1960, at Camp Kilmer, New Jersey. After returning home, he married his wife of 66 years, the late Geraldine L. (Temple) Swisher, who passed away on May 13, 2020.

Cloyd was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family. In addition to operating his dairy and later beef farm, Cloyd worked throughout the area as a carpenter with his late brother-in-law. He was also a member of the Moreland Baptist Church and the Lairdsville Fire Company.

Surviving are two daughters, Elaine L. (Dale) Stugart of Unityville, and Joan M. (Shawn) Ayers of Newcomerstown, Ohio; two sons, Scott E. (Sue) Swisher of Unityville and Randy E. Swisher of Benton; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Cloyd was preceded in death by two sons, Barry L. Swisher and Steven C. Swisher; two brothers, Charles Swisher and Harold Swisher; a sister, Blanche Peltonen; a granddaughter, Claudia Davison; and a great-granddaughter, Memphis Hearn.

Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water St., Hughesville, with Pastor David Harman officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy. Friends may call from 10 - 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

The family will provide the flowers and suggest memorial contributions to Moreland Baptist Church or the Lairdsville Fire Company.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at mccartythomas.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Cloyd Swisher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.