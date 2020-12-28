Turbotville -- Clissie A. Sheatler, 68, of Turbotville, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born September 4, 1952 in Lewisburg, she was the daughter of the late James and Florence (Hixson) McLain. On October 17, 1987, she married Dennis C. Sheatler, and together they celebrated 33 years of marriage.

Clissie was a 1970 graduate of Warrior Run High School. She attended Susquehanna University and graduated from Old Dominion University with honors, earning a degree in Special Education. She worked as a supervisor at Selinsgrove Center, worked for 20 years at Zion Lutheran Church pre-school center, and worked as a receptionist at Dr. Patricia Miller, DDS office, both of Turbotville.

She was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Turbotville and was a former member of First Presbyterian Church, Wastontown. Clissie loved board games and playing cards. Later in life she enjoyed making baby blankets for donation and for family members.

In addition to her husband Dennis, she is survived by her son: Lain W. Sheatler, of East Berlin; two daughters: Stephanie Ann Moore, of Watsontown, and Andrea Jo Tray, of Parkland, Maryland; four grandchildren: Jacob and Troy Moore, Logan and Austin Tray.

Family and friends are invited to call from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 16th, 2021 at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville, where a memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. with her pastor, Rev. Erwin C. Roux, officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations in her memory be made to Zion Lutheran Church Pre-School, PO Box 277, Turbotville, PA 17772.

