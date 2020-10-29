Sonestown -- Clint W. Eberlin, 40, of Sonestown died Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

Born January 13, 1980 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Joseph W. and Debra M. (King) Eberlin.

Clint was graduate of Sullivan County High School, Class of 1998 and was employed with Wellington Energy for over 16 years. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan who also enjoyed exercising and working out.

Surviving are two sisters, Shana J. Eberlin of Muncy Valley and Deanna L. Kepner of Huntingdon; two brothers, David Eberlin of Williamsport and Timothy (Lisa) Eberlin of Canton; two nieces, Kendra J. Kepner of Franklin, Tennessee, and Joelle M. Eberlin of Sonestown.

In addition to his parents, Clint was preceded in death by a brother, Nicholas Eberlin.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

