McElhattan — Clifford “Tip” Leonard Johnson, 105, born in McElhattan February 3, 1917, to William and Lottie Johnson. He was married to the love of his life for 80 years, Pauline Wagner Johnson, who preceded him in death May 26,2018.

Tip began and finished his schooling in Goathill, McElhattan. He had been employed for 28 years at Piper Aircraft, retiring in 1979. He owned and operated the family farm for his entire life. He enjoyed the great outdoors, hunting, and fishing.

Tip is survived by two sons and four daughters, Leonard (Mae) Johnson, Fred C. Johnson, Betty Toner, Virginia (Ed) Briggs, Sally (Wayne) McGinness, Vickie (Tom) Bardo, sixteen grandchildren, and many great and great great grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Tip was preceded in death by four grandchildren, four brothers Mike, Charles, Robert, and Marty.

Services for Clifford L. Johnson will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 10 a.m. in the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven. Family and friends will be received in the funeral home one hour prior to services. Officiating will be Pastor John Jay Saldana of the Swissdale United Methodist Church.

Memorials in Clifford’s name can be made to the Nature Park in McElhattan through the funeral home.

