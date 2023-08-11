Williamsport, Pa. — Clifford I. “Skip” Mitcheltree, 74, of Williamsport passed away Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Williamsport South Rehabilitation and Nursing Care.

He was born on May 7, 1949 in Williamsport and was the son of the late Clifford and Miriam (Soules) Mitcheltree, Sr. He was the owner and operator of Skips Construction. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening.

Clifford is survived by two sons; Michael E. Mitcheltree (Billie Stine) of Williamsport and Mark A. Mitcheltree (Kimberly) of Lawndale, North Carolina, two grandchildren; Michael E. Mitcheltree II and Zachary Meixel, both of Williamsport, three great-grandchildren; Kyrie Mitcheltree, Blake Meixel, and Beau Meixel, and one sister; Tessibel Gorham of Middletown. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters; Gertie Perry, Vicki Mitcheltree, and Mary Craven.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family and burial will be held in Montoursville Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 W. 4th St., Williamsport.

