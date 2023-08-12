Williamsport, Pa. — Clifford Carl Emerson Wendt, 51, of Williamsport passed away Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at the Gatehouse.

Born February 18, 1972 in Williamsport, he was the son of Carl Henry and Lois A. Wendt.

Clifford attended Williamsport Area High School. He enjoyed listening to music and watching television while working through a particularly difficult word puzzle. More than anything, he cherished the time spent with his family and friends.

Clifford is survived by his loving mother along with two siblings, David Thomas, Jr. of Williamsport, and LuLu Thomas, of York, Pa.; and many members of his extended family.

He was predeceased by his father as well as a brother, Raymond James Thomas.

No services will be held at this time.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made on Clifford’s memorial page at www.knightconferfuneralhome.com.

