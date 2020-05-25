Jersey Shore -- Cleda M. (Halstead) Carr, 98, of Jersey Shore, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital.

She was born in Jersey Shore on January 16, 1922 to the late Charles and Laura (Davis) Halstead.

Cleda loved to watch cooking shows and go on car rides to explore. She was a homemaker for her family, who were her greatest treasure. Cleda loved living the simple life.

Cleda is survived by two sons, Ken (Cathy) Carr, Jersey Shore and Craig (Lisa) Carr, Jersey Shore; two daughters, Dixie (Walter) Burnette, Avis and Jeanne Dauberman, Lock Haven; five grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Cleda is preceded in death by her loving husband of 45 years, Earl L. Carr and a sister, Gladys Confair.

A celebration of life service for Cleda will be held on Friday, May 29, at 11 a.m. at Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore with Dr. Nate Carpenter officiating. Family and friends are invited to attend a viewing on Thursday, May 28, from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Burial will be in Jersey Shore Cemetery.

Due to present circumstances, the public will be allowed to pay their respects to the family in group turns of 25. Please remember that masks are required.

To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.rearickcarpenter.com.