Montgomery, Pa. — Clayton Morris Steward, Sr. was called home to be with the lord on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

Clay was born on August 27, 1960, in Perth Amboy, N.J. and raised in Montgomery, Pa. He was the son of the late Charles William and Elizabeth Green Steward.

Clay married the love of his life, Elaine Gortner, on October 9, 2021. Clay is survived by his wife Elaine, his son, Clayton “Bo” Jr. (Skyler), his son Blair (Marissa), all of Montgomery; his daughter Karman of Shickshinny, his Stepson Zac Clark (Sara), and his stepdaughter Abigail Laubacher (Miles), all of Montoursville. Clay is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Briella, Shepard, Savannah, Caroline, Trevor, and Maelei, and 1 step grandson, Floyd. Clay is survived by 3 sisters, Judi (Steward) Wertz, Susie (Steward) Hinkle, Deborah (Steward) Stout; and 2 brothers, Toby and Danny Steward.

Clay was preceded in death by a sister, Cindy Steward Morningstar.

He is also survived by an extended family of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Clay was a 1978 graduate of Montgomery Area High School where he enjoyed playing football. Clay received an associate degree in forestry from the Williamsport Area Community College, a BS degree from Susquehanna University and a BS in Electrical Engineering from Rochester Institute of Technology.

Clay carved out his career within the baking industry, holding several prominent positions. Clay held memberships with the American Bakers Association, and Who's Who in American Baking. Early in his career he worked as a maintenance technician for Wegmans baking plant in Rochester, N.Y. Later, Clay worked for many years as a maintenance supervisor and planner for Kellogg’s in Muncy. Clay finished out his career as the maintenance manager and plant engineer for Bimbo Bakeries in plants located in Albany, N.Y. and in Meridian, Mississippi. Clay was also an independent contractor for many years as a master electrician.

Clay spent his entire life volunteering in his community. Clay spent many years coaching Montgomery Little League baseball teams, as well as football teams at the pop warner, junior high, and high school levels, and he was President of Montgomery Elementary Wrestling for many years. He coached for the Williamsport Wildcats, a semi pro football team of the GEFA league. He was a member of the Bower Decker Sons of the American Legion Post 251 in Montgomery, holding several different officer positions including adjutant and most recently Chaplain.

Clay was also an elected official on Montgomery Borough Council and held positions as Chair of the Safety Committee and President. He was currently serving as the Commodore of the Susquehanna Boat Club and was also very involved with the Montgomery Lions Club. He was a past President of Montgomery Lions Club, District Zone Chair, and was currently the District Governor for district 14-G over 59 clubs. He was only the second person in Montgomery to achieve this position.

Clay enjoyed sports, most prominently football, and rooting for his favorite Philadelphia sports teams (Eagles, Phillies, 76ers, Flyers) and Penn State. Clay enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding motorcycles, camping, boating, U.S. and Rock n' Roll History, concerts, and building projects around the house. He also enjoyed vacationing in Tennessee, Cape May, and the Outer Banks, spending time with his family that admired and loved him dearly. Clay was a great provider and prided himself on taking care of his family. Clay had a huge heart and would help anyone in any way he was able. He will be greatly missed as a steward of his hometown.

Celebration of life services will be held at the Montgomery Legion Post 251 Pavilion on Saturday, July, 29, 2023 at 11 a.m. with his brother-in-law, Thomas Hinkle, officiating. Following a brief service there will be food, drink, and playing Clay’s favorite songs. In lieu of flowers, contributions can made to Bower Decker Post 251 SAL or Beacon Lodge Camp Mount Union PA.

