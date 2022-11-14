Delaware Township — Clark A. Poust, 82 of Delaware Twp., Northumberland County, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at his home.

Born May 27, 1940 in Bloomsburg, he was the son of the late William L. and Alberta R. (Demott) Poust. On May 9, 1959, he married the former Shirley A. LeBarron and together they celebrated 63 years of marriage.

Clark worked at the Lycoming County Landfill during the summers for over 12 years, and also worked for Grumman's for 28 years. He was a member of the NRA and enjoyed hunting and being outdoors. Most of all he loved all the time he could spend with his family and friends.

In addition to his wife, Shirley, he is survived by his one son: James E. Poust and his wife Marge, of Muncy; four daughters: Coreen K. LeVan and her husband Michael, of Muncy, Lucinda K. Yoder, of Montgomery, Teresa L. Nogle, of Watsontown, and Heather M. Sartwell and her husband Daniel, of Watsontown; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and one sister: Ruby M. Reese and her husband Lawrence, of Watsontown.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers: James L. Poust, who died in infancy, and George A. Poust.

Family and friends are invited to a viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 16 at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ricky Phillips officiating. Burial will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations in his memory be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital or to the Wounded Warrior Project.

To share a memory or condolence for the family please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

