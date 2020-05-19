Williamsport -- Clarence R. "Bud" Sykes, 89, of Williamsport passed away on Saturday May 16, 2020, at Rose View Center.

Bud was born in Williamsport on March 22, 1931, a son of E. Franklin and Martha R. (Miller) Sykes.

He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, the Republican League and American Legion Post 104. He pitched quoits for Post 104 for many years and had a case of trophies to prove it. He enjoyed his daily visits to the Loyalsock Senior Center where he called bingo, played cards and volunteered for Meals on Wheels. When he wasn't at the center, he enjoyed feeding the squirrels in Brandon Park. Weather permitting, he was there every day and the squirrels would leave the trees to get in line for a peanut.

Surviving are his children and their families, Carol (Gwynn Sr.) Wise, Debra (Daniel) Maust, Laura (Lester) Bussom, Mary Koch, Theresa (Dominic) Carstensen, Franklin Sykes, Clarence "Bob" R. Sykes II (William Patterson), Paul (Erika) Sykes; 16 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Norma Shaffer.

In addition to his parents, his wife, Naunna L. (Michener) Sykes, preceded him in death.

There will be no visitation, and a funeral and burial in Resurrection Cemetery will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions in Bud's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America at alzfdn.org.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling arrangements. Please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register book or share a fond memory.