Mill Hall, Pa. — Clarence Leroy "Tuffy" Rine, Jr., 67, of Mill Hall passed away July 13, 2023 at the Gatehouse at the Divine Providence Hospital in Williamsport. He was born in Mill Hall on November 14, 1955 to Clarence Leroy and Betty Powers Rine, Sr.

Tuffy was a graduate of the Bald Eagle Nittany High School where he participated in baseball, football, and wrestling. He received his degree in Criminology in 1977 from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He was employed as plant manager for Hummel Lanolin Corporation in Newark, New Jersey from 1981 to 1986. He was the plant manager for a number of years at Croda, Inc. in Mill Hall and retired after 38 ½ years’ service as the logistics manager. After his retirement from Croda, he was the Bald Eagle Township supervisor. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He was united in marriage to the former Kimberly J. Heivly on May 15, 2003 in Lock Haven.

In addition to his wife, survivors include two daughters; Landin Rine of Mill Hall and Lorrin Rine of Lock Haven and two grandchildren Mila-Cruz Blazina and Iverson Walsh.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Karen Marie Rine who passed away in 1954.

In keeping with Tuffy’s wishes, there will be no services. The family will have a private celebration of life at their convenience.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Gedon Funeral Homes & Cremations Services, LLC, 320 Main Street, Mill Hall (former Dean K. Wetzler, Jr. Funeral Home). Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.GedonFuneralHomes.com or the Gedon Funeral Homes Facebook Page.

