Linden -- On December 7, 2021, Clarence L. “Pete” Weikle peacefully drew his last breath at home and entered Heaven’s Gates into the arms of Jesus.

Born June 8, 1926, Pete was the son of Oscar and Sarah Weikle of Linden. Here, at the Linden Weikle Farm, Pete would spend the next 95 years.

In his late teens, Pete met his late wife Eleanor at a Church box social. Pete walked from Linden to Level Corners to court Eleanor. When he could afford a car, he was able to drive to see her, and the roof leaked on the passenger side. Love prevailed and they were married in 1946 and were together 63 years until Eleanor’s passing on March 18, 2009. They raised two children, Don and Chris.

After marriage, Pete became employed at Valley Farms Dairy retiring in 1991 after 45 years of service. He began a second career at Giant Foods retiring at age 89.

Pete enjoyed farming (often waking neighbors starting his John Deere tractor), baseball, hunting, and fishing at the cottage in Quebec. The family treasured times at the Puderbaugh cabin, hayrides, bonfires, camping, and long days in the hay field.

Pete loved attending Church. He held positions of Deacon, Sunday School teacher, and Superintendent, Booster Club President, and Youth Leader. He attended Buchanan Baptist Church.

Pete is survived by his two children Don (Patsy) and Chris (Gary), a sister-in-law Margaret, brother-in-law George, special niece Louise, good friend Jimmy, and special volunteers Hank and Leslie.

He was preceded by his wife, parents and sister Eva Myers.

A private graveside service with his children will be held. Burial will be at Buchanan Baptist Cemetery. Donations in Pete’s name may be to Buchanan Baptist Church, 3240 Grimesville Road Williamsport, PA 17701.

A service to honor Pete will be held at a later date.

We ask that you celebrate Pete’s life by offering a hand to someone in need, reconnecting with family and friends, speaking kind words, offering a prayer, and attending Church.

Dad – “Well done thou good and faithful servant”

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. E-condolences may be made at www.SandersMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Clarence Weikle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



