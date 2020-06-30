Williamsport -- Clarence J. Spaeth, Jr., 85, of Williamsport died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at his home.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Margaret L. (Bower) Spaeth.

Born March 14, 1935 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Clarence J. and Arlene E. (Dowd) Spaeth.

Clarence retired from Lubri-Cup after many years as a machinist. He was a member of the NRA and Trout Unlimited. He enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing and spending time at the family cabin, "We Three."

Surviving are two sons, Michael J. Spaeth of Williamsport, and Richard E. Spaeth of Montgomery; five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; and a son-in-law, John F. LaForme of Montgomery.

In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by a daughter, Donna L. LaForme, two granddaughters, Melissa L. and Michelle L. Spaeth, and daughter-in-law, Roberta D. Spaeth.

A funeral service to honor the life of Clarence will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, July 2, at Knight-Confer Funeral Home 1914 Memorial Ave., Williamsport, with the Rev. Charles C. Warwick officiating. Burial will follow in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service at Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Clarence's name to the American Cancer Society, 1948 E. Third St., Williamsport, PA 17701, or to Residential Home Healthcare, 427 Hepburn St., Williamsport, Pennsylvania 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

