Williamsport, Pa. — Clarence G. Clary, Jr., 61, of Williamsport passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital. Surviving is his devoted and loving wife of 26 years, Shelly L. (Kling) Clary.

Born April 17, 1961 in West Chester, he was a son of the late Clarence G. Clary Sr. and Delores (Thomas) Clary of West Chester.

Clarence graduated from West Chester High School and attended Hampton University and Pennsylvania College of Technology. He served his country proudly in the U.S. Marine Corps and worked as an Operating Room Technician at the former Williamsport Hospital.

Clarence was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Nebraska Cornhuskers football fan.

Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are his three children Justin Lomax of West Chester, Elijah Clary, and Maya Clary, both of Williamsport; a grandson Gabe; several brothers and sisters; and his in-laws William and Connie Kling of Williamsport.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be left on Clarence’s memorial page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Clarence Clary, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.