Williamsport -- Clarence A. "Sonny" Diggs III, 81, of Williamsport died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at ManorCare Health Services North.

Born December 24, 1938 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Clarence A. Diggs II and Dorothy V. (Kennedy) Diggs.

Sonny was a graduate of the former St. Mary's High School. In his younger years, Sonny enjoyed cars and cigars.

Surviving are a brother, Philip Diggs (Joyce), of Michigan City, Ind., twin sister, Lois A. Wendt, of Williamsport, sister, Hazel Mae Diggs, of Philadelphia; three nephews, two nieces, five great- nephews, and three great-nieces.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers, Jamison "Burgess," Scott Martin, and Raymond Diggs, and one nephew.

A memorial service to honor the life of Sonny will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, July 17, at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave. Williamsport, PA 17701.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.