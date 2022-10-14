Beech Creek — Clare Frances Eckley, 79, of Beech Creek passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

Born April 19, 1943 in Lock Haven, she was the daughter of the late John and Joanne Grenoble Caruso.

Clare was a 1961 graduate of Lock Haven Catholic School. She later attended Penn College, earning her Associate Degree.

On May 5, 1962, she married her love, Larry Wayne Eckley, with whom she shared 60 years of marriage. Clare devoted her life to caring for her husband, children, and grandchildren.

She was a member of Holy Spirit Parish, devotedly and faithfully attending services.

Clare was a member of the Keystone Central School Board for many years in service of the area’s children. She was a lifelong dedicated supporter of local schools, students, and their families.

In addition to her husband, Larry Eckley of Beech Creek, she is survived by six children: Christine Frances (Gregory) Hasenfus of Sewickley, Denise Frances Eckley (Joe Arico) of Deptford, N.J., Patrick Wayne (Jennifer) Eckley of Ellicott City, Maryland, Heather Frances Strouse of Williamsport, Rebecca Frances (Christopher) Dilley of Howard and Kyle Wayne (Kellie) Eckley of Nazareth; three sisters, Rose Ann Barth of Lock Haven, Connie Shoemaker of Lock Haven, and Laura Caruso of Cascade, Idaho; 11 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.

Per her family’s wishes, her viewing will be private. A mass in celebration of Clare’s life will be heard on Tuesday, October 18 at 2 p.m. at St. Agnes Church in Lock Haven. Private interment will be at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Mill Hall.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Moriarty Funeral Home & Crematory, 112 E. Church St., Lock Haven.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.moriartyfuneral.com

To plant a tree in memory of Clare Eckley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.