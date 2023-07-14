Muncy, Pa. — Clara Wall of Muncy, Pennsylvania, entered the kingdom of heaven on July 10, 2023 at the age of one hundred years, eight months, and nine days. She passed peacefully of natural causes at home, in comfort, and with the care and love of her family and close friends.

Clara was a long and faithful member of the Catholic Church of the Resurrection, in which she raised her eight children, all of whom survive her: Kathryn Wall Senne, Steven Wall (Lorrie), Andrew Wall (Joan), Richard Wall (Dana), Mary Zwirb (Robert), Susan Kapelina (Darko), Nancy Carter (Terrill), and Jeff Wall (Terri). Clara is also survived by seventeen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

Born on October 31, 1922 in Bluefield, West Virginia, Clara Helen Schmalz was raised during the Great Depression in Bogalusa, Louisiana. She married Jack Wall in California, and he was deployed two months later to serve overseas in World War II. During this time Clara worked at Caterpillar in Peoria, Illinois, and with her friends organized “the round robin group” — a tight knit group who also had spouses serving in the war. A dedicated pen pal and friend, Clara kept in touch with seemingly everyone she knew throughout their lifetimes.

To all who knew her, Clara was, and will always remain, a selfless source of care and love. Clara saw the best – and seemed never to notice anything else – in everyone she met. An only child, Clara cherished each birth within her family and appreciated her large circle of friends. She enjoyed her part-time employment at Bryfogles’ nursery, was a member of the Garden Club, a longtime volunteer at Muncy Hospital, enjoyed regular bridge games with her friends, as well as many other contributions to the area’s community fabric. A resident of Muncy since 1957, Clara’s active civic and social life was an expression of her love and appreciation for its people and the town itself.

She sponsored international exchange students and hosted cultural visitors from Japan in her home on several occasions. Her devotion to the Catholic Church and her Lord and Savior provided solace throughout her life, which was not without its trials. Humble, empathetic, always social, and with an unshakably positive demeanor, Clara was an avid reader and easy conversationalist. She remains an inspiration for living life with openness and grace to all people.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at the Church of the Resurrection in Muncy, Pennsylvania, followed by a luncheon. Immediately following the luncheon, Clara will be buried in the Muncy Cemetery next to her mother.

The family welcomes flowers, however if desired contributions in Clara's memory may be made to the Church of the Resurrection, Muncy.

