Unityville -- Clara Mae Charles, 94, of Unityville passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021 at her home.

Born June 25, 1926 in Hughesville, she was a daughter of the late Hiriam Gray and Mary (Kepner) Gray.

Clara was employed at the former Milco, Benton, and the former Waldon’s, Muncy. She loved watching old western movies and listening to music. She was very family oriented and enjoyed spending time with her family.

Surviving, is a son, George Charles of Unityville; three daughters, Shirley (Gordon) Myers of Unityville, Mary (Charlie) Hopfer of Watsontown, and Kelly (Jim) Earnest of Indiana; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

In addition to her parents, Clara was preceded in death by her husband, Warren I. Charles; a daughter, Molly S. Applegate; a daughter-in-law, Sharon R. Charles; two grandchildren, Brian L. Charles and Jackie R. Stackhouse; a great-great-grandchild, Austin Cousins; a brother, John Gray; and two sisters, Jane Boudeman and Gloris Hill.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 18 at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water Street, Hughesville, with Pastor Doug W. Mellott officiating. Burial will follow in Lungerville Christian Cemetery. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.