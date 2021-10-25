Williamsport -- Clara Jane Eisner, 90, of Williamsport died Friday October 23, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna Hospital.

Born July 5, 1931 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Carl and Martha Grieb Ebert.

Clara was a member of the former Trinity United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her sons; Kenneth Bardo of South Williamsport, Gary Bardo of Plainfield and Mark Bardo (Bren Dena) of Montoursville; step-children, Philip Eisner, Jr. (Susan) of Cogan Station, Paul Eisner (Linda) of Williamsport and Marianna Eisner of Carbondale.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, Philip L. Eisner, Sr.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

