Unityville — Clara J. (Wilson) Murray, 82, of Unityville, Pennsylvania passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born August 23, 1940 in Unityville, she was a daughter of Wesley "Pat" and Lila (Mordan) Wilson-Peterman. She was preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, Lester W. Murray, on December 21, 1998.

Clara was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who loved nothing more than spending time with her family. She will also be remembered as a kind, loving, and caring person who loved going out to lunch visiting with friends and family. Her family will always remember her talent of embroidering and all the times she spent canning different foods.

She is survived by her son, Greg J. Murray of Lairdsville, two daughters, Solina J. (Jeffrey) Watts of Portugal and Lila L. (John) Murray-Causer of Unityville, eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and a sister, Millie Boyer of Unityville.

In addition to her husband, Clara was preceded by a son, Mitchel D. Murray, two grandchildren, Johnny Lynn and Bonnie Jean Causer, a sister, Lorena Robbins and her brother, Irvin Wilson.

Graveside Service will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022, at Lungerville Cemetery, 1700 Route 239, Unityville, PA 17774 with Pastor Tom Morris officiating. Services are under the direction of the McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 East Water Street, Hughesville, PA 17737.

To plant a tree in memory of Clara Murray as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

