Muncy -- Clara J. Miller, 79, of Muncy died peacefully with her family by her side Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at the Gatehouse, Williamsport.

Born December 17, 1942 in Huntersville, she was a daughter of the late Paul Rife Schaeffer, Sr. and Clara M. (Buck) Schaeffer, AKA, Elsie C. Buck. She and her husband, Bernard L. Miller, celebrated 57 years of marriage before his death May 31, 2016.

Clara attended both Muncy and Hughesville schools. She worked at the former GTE Sylvania and as a Nurse’s Aide at the former Lysock View, now Valley View Nursing Home, Montoursville.

Clara was a member of The Church of the Good Shepherd, Montoursville.

She enjoyed baking cookies, crocheting, crafts and researching genealogy. Most of all, Clara loved spending time with her family.

Surviving are a daughter, Karen “Kari” C. Miller-Willis, of Beacon, NY; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Joseph P. and Annette Miller, of Montoursville and Kenneth W. Miller, of Natrona Heights, Pa.; five grandchildren, Ryan P. (Caitlyn) Miller, Rachel R. Miller, Shaquan M. (Irma)Willis, Jyair A. Willis and Robbie A. Miller; one great-grandson, Cassius Q. Willis and a second great-grandson expected in June: a sister, Beverly J. Stever, of Florida; several nieces and nephews: and her beloved cat, Sammy.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Michael L. Miller in 1984; a granddaughter, Katie E. Miller in 2005; and three brothers, Harry W. Pepperman in 2009, John Rife Schaeffer in 2013 and Paul Rife Schaeffer, Jr. in 2021.

In keeping with Clara’s wishes, there will be no services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

The family requests memorial contributions be made in Clara’s name to The Church of the Good Shepherd, 827 Good Shepherd Rd., Montoursville, PA 17754.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

