Montoursville -- Clara H. Judd, 89, of Montoursville passed away Friday, December 11, 2020 at Valley View Nursing Center from COVID-19.

Born November 30, 1931 in Jersey Shore, she was a daughter of the late Wallie and Mildred (Stewart) Herritt.

Clara was a graduate of Jersey Shore High School, where she composed the music for her 1950 class song. She worked as a secretary and retired from AVCO in 1986.

She was a member of Faith United Methodist Church.

Clara enjoyed meeting and befriending people at home and on her many travels in the United States and abroad. She loved reading, playing her piano, her family, and animals, especially cats and dogs, and even as her faculties declined she kept her wonderful sense of humor and her flair for repartee.

Surviving are her nephews Michael (Glenda) Heyd of Montoursville and Eugene (Sally) Herritt of Shippensburg, a niece, Ann (Tom) Henry, of Tunkhannock, and several great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Thomas M. Judd; her sisters Lucille H. Heyd and Barbara B. Brion; her brother, Stewart H. Herritt; and her nieces, Bonnie Miller and Donna Falls.

A private interment in Jersey Shore Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

Online condolences may be made on Clara’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.