Muncy, Pa. — Clara F. Bennett, 76, of Muncy passed away peacefully and was promoted to glory on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born February 15, 1947 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late William H. and Florence M. (Gower) Greenabaum. On April 30, 1983, she married Kent A. Bennett. Together they celebrated 40 years of marriage.

Clara was a 1965 graduate of Williamsport High School. She worked in sales and service with American General for 21 years. In 1982, she was recognized as the leading producing agent; at that time she was the first woman to achieve that notoriety. In 1983 she joined her husband’s agency, specializing in Medicare. Blessed with the gift of gab, she excelled the next 28 years in sales/service and was recognized by Bankers Fidelity in 2001 as the leading producing agent in health sales in the country for the year 2000 out of many thousands of producers; again being the first woman to receive that honor. She was awarded the “Top Gun” award at their national convention in Barcelona, Spain. During this time she also managed rental properties for 20 years and served on the board of the Son Light House, Muncy, where she served as the former treasurer.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Muncy.

Clara enjoyed making crafts and over the years made special personal gifts at Christmas time. She was an avid Elvis fan and visited Graceland six different times and probably could serve as a tour guide. Clara had a doll collection which numbers well over 100 with her oldest doll created in 1902. She traveled extensively with her husband and dear friends in their RV, visiting 46 out of 48 contiguous states, and sharing with him and friends many new experiences. Clara also loved cruises, having done 18 different ones, including Alaska and Hawaii. Her favorite cruise was to the Mediterranean, which included Italy, Greece, Turkey, and Crete. The highlight of the trip was touring the Ancient Biblical City of Ephesus and the House of Mary.

She had a very generous heart and always looked to help others whether it was a friend, family, stranger, or organization. Clara was a fanatic on clothes being ironed. If she saw you had a wrinkled shirt or blouse, she’d tell you to take it off and she would iron it. You were not to wear it wrinkled.

Surviving in addition to her husband are three daughters, and one son-in-law, Christina Rafter, of South Williamsport, Michelle Sampson, of Maine, and Amy (Nicholas) Barker, of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan; one brother and sister-in-law, Thomas (Delores) Greenabaum, of Williamsport; three sisters and one brother-in-law, Judy Klopp, of Jersey Shore, Gloria (Rodney) Frantz, of Muncy and Betty Records, of Williamsport; those who affectionately called her “Gee,” her three grandchildren, Shelby (John) Cupp, Graham Barker, and Phoebe Barker; two great-grandsons, Benjamin and Sebastian; and her beloved K-nine companion, Bessie.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son-in-law, Robert L. Rafter, Jr.; a sister, Carol Foresman; and two brothers-in-law, Alfred Records and Russell Klopp.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 23, 2023 at the First United Methodist Church, 602 S. Market St., Muncy, with the Rev. Richard Robinson officiating. Inurnment will take place in the First United Methodist Church Columbarium following the service. Friends will be received at the conclusion of the ceremonies.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests contributions in Clara’s name be made to the First United Methodist Church, 602 S. Market St., Muncy, PA 17756.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Clara Bennett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.