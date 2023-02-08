Howard, Pa. — Clair B. Heverly, 94, of Howard passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 at his home.

Born May 29, 1928 in Howard, he was a son of the late Daryl “Dutch” and Hazel Dietz Heverly.

Clair served in the United States Army during the Korean War.

On July 3, 1957, he married the former Beverly E. Allen, with whom he shared nearly 40 years of marriage before her passing in 1997.

Clair was always the hardest working man who went above and beyond just to provide for his family. He was employed by DeCamp Bus Lines, New Jersey, for 36 years as a diesel mechanic.

He was a member of the American Legion, Beech Creek, and a former member of the V.F.W., Lock Haven.

Clair loved to fish. One of his most favorite things to do was drive to Loganton where he visited with the Lamey Family who were like a second family to him.

Surviving are three sons: Joseph Shoemaker of Williamsport, Briton Heverly of Clarkson, N.C., and Randy Heverly of Brachville, N.J.; three daughters: Gale Fullilove of New Augusta, Mississippi, Geraldine Pruser of Howard and Alane Wagner of Dunnstown; 15 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; and 11 great great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Brenton Heverly; a granddaughter, Renea Heverly; a great grandson, Joseph Shoemaker; six brothers: Bill, John, Charlie, Bob, Ron, and Dave Heverly; and two sisters, Jane Watkins and Ruth Jackson.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Rest Haven Memorial Park, Lock Haven, with Rev. Alan Eckenroad officiating. Military Rites will follow.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuenralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Clair Heverly as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.