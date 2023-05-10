Muncy, Pa. — Cindy L. Barto, 63, of Moreland Twp., Muncy, passed away peacefully at her home Monday, May 8, 2023.

Born August 13, 1959 in Muncy, she was the daughter of Helen G. (George) Barto Richie and the late Marvin E. Barto.

She loved her dogs and cats, but most precious to her were the times she spent with her family.

Surviving besides her mother, Helen Richie of Laporte, is her fiancé, John Breil of Girardville; a son, Chad L. Barto of Muncy; three grandchildren: Natasha, Gage, and Ty Barto; two brothers, Allen M. Barto and Harold E. Barto, both of Hughesville; and two sisters: Shelly Thomas of Sunbury and Wendy J. Baxter and her husband Terry of Muncy.

Preceding her in death besides her father was a sister, Peggy McLaughlin, and five brothers: Gary, Ronald, Steven, and Tracey Barto and Christopher Houseknecht.

A service of remembrance will be announced at a later date by her family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hughesville Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, Inc., 5069 Route 220 Highway, Hughesville. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.hughesvillefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Cindy Barto as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

