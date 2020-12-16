McElhattan -- Cindy Jo Noltee, 63, of McElhattan passed away Monday, December 14, 2020 at her home.

Born November 17, 1957 in Jersey Shore, she was a daughter to Elwood Myers and the former June Fauber.

Cindy enjoyed being a homemaker and especially loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her loving husband, John M. Noltee; they were united in marriage on October 23, 1973. Also surviving is her daughter, Shanna M. (James II) Berry of McElhattan; 5 grandchildren, Kali, Kelsey, Kindsie, James III and Kylee; a great-grandson, Kamden; and a sister, Sherry (Ralph) Dershem of Antes Fort.

Services and burial at the Jersey Shore Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

