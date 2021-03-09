Trout Run -- Cindy Barr, 63, of Trout Run passed away peacefully Saturday, March 6, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna.

Surviving is her loving husband of 43 years, Larry Barr, whom she married on April 30, 1977.

Born January 18, 1958 in Meadeville, she is a daughter of Joseph Sr. and Patricia (Lamey) Snyder.

She was previously employed at Liberty Mutual for over 25 years. For the past 13 years she traveled the mid-Atlantic region as the administrative office trainer for Ehrlich Pest Control, helping set up new office locations.

Cindy thoroughly enjoyed fast cars, from watching NASCAR and cheering on her favorite drivers to driving her own corvette. Those who knew Cindy knew her pride and joy was family - being a wife, mother, and Neem to her grandsons.

The simplest pleasures in life brought her great delight. She loved the sand under her toes and the waves crashing on the Ocean City Maryland beach, where she would travel to spend time with her sister Cheryl. Cindy was an excellent cook, had a knack for smoking meats and loved when her family and friends gathered around her kitchen table to enjoy a home cooked meal.

She had an uncanny ability to find happiness in her daily activities. Her pleasant and bubbly personality was contagious to everyone she met, as she brought a cheerful attitude, bright smile and warm demeanor that will be truly missed.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two children, Aaron B. Barr (Nicole) of Williamsport and Brandon J. Barr (Lauren) of Statesville, N.C.; two grandchildren, Bryce and Ayden; siblings, Cheryl Snyder (Frank), Joseph Snyder, Jr. (Linda), Eric Snyder (Cherith) and Trisha Porter (Tony); her mother-in-law, Florence Barr; several nieces and nephews and a large extended family.

A visitation will be held from 5 - 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 11 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport. We ask that you please wear a face mask and remain in your car upon arrival for the viewing until a funeral attendant escorts you into the building as we comply with COVID-19 regulations which limit the number of people inside one place for a public gathering. A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions in Cindy’s name may be made to American Cancer Society c/o Breast Cancer, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

Online condolences and a recording of the memorial service may be made on Cindy’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.