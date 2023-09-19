Williamsport, Pa. — Cis completed 75 trips around the sun… and died peacefully on September 13, 2023, the day after her birthday.

She was the daughter of Emma A. and John E. Knight, MD. Born September 12, 1948 in Williamsport, and grew up in Newberry on Short Mountain and in the Pine Creek Valley. She graduated from Williamsport High School in 1966, and then spent a few years in Colorado working and skiing in Snowmass and Aspen. She returned home and enjoyed the various opportunities offered by working for an outdoors supplier for several years before deciding to pursue a nursing career. She graduated from the Williamsport School of Nursing in 1984 and became a “Labor and Delivery” nurse at Williamsport Hospital until her retirement in 2010.

She leaves her sister, Joan Elizabeth Knight of Williamsport; a niece Beth Nauman-Montana, Beth’s husband Michael, and two great nephews Linus and Atticus, all of Vashon, Washington. She also leaves a nephew, Michael Lahickey and his wife Sara of Pembroke, New Hampshire.

Cis was a Lifetime Member of the Pine Creek Preservation Association, having spent much time in and on the water of Pine Creek and always having “a place” in the valley. She was also a member of the National Audubon and Lycoming Audubon societies.

But especially, she leaves “NJL” … the “Newberry Junior League,” a life-long group of very close women friends who supported each other throughout their lives, through loves and marriages, divorces and the deaths of loved ones and everything in between.

Life should NOT be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in an attractive and well-preserved body… but rather to skid in sideways, chocolate in one hand, wine in the other, the body thoroughly used up, totally worn out and screaming “WOO HOO! What a ride!”

As Cis was a very private person, her services are private.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

