Beech Creek -- Christy Lynn Taylor, 61, of Beech Creek passed away at her home on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

She was born in Lock Haven on December 11, 1960 to the late Robert S. and Patricia Poorman Taylor.

Christy was a 1979 graduate of the Lock Haven High School and had been employed at Lock Haven University in the Bentley Hall for 20 years. She also worked part-time in the deli department at Weis Market. Christy enjoyed kayaking, Pittsburgh Steelers, Pittsburgh Pirates and Penn State. She also loved all of her pets, including one she took under her wing at work.

Survivors include her brother Mike L. (Renee) Taylor, two nephews Michael (Kelly) Raudabaugh of Lock Haven, Joshua Taylor of Jersey Shore and great nephew Conner and great niece Makenna. Special people include uncle and aunt, Jim and Donna Moore of Beech Creek, cousins, Ashley (Tony) Hudgins of Philadelphia, Staci (Jim) Kelly of Beech Creek, and Bradley (Kasey) Moore of Beech Creek.

A graveside memorial service for Christy Lynn Taylor will be held Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 10 a.m. in the Rest Haven Memorial Park, Lock Haven. Officiating will be Pastor Susan Champion of the Bald Eagle United Presbyterian Church, Mill Hall.

In lieu of flowers; memorials can be made in Christy's name to the Clinton County SPCA, 33 Mill Hill Road, Lock Haven, PA 17745.

Services are under the direction of the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven. Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home Facebook page.



