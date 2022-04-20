Muncy -- Christopher W. Dewalt, 50, of Georgia died unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Born Aug. 18, 1971, in Muncy, he was a son of Stephen Dewalt and the late Patty (Voneida) Dewalt.

Chris graduated from Montgomery Area High School and went to trade school in southwest Virginia. He was a welder by trade, an avid hunter, and loved the outdoors. His motorcycle, 4-wheeler, and mudding with his truck, kept him forever young. Chris, you will be forever in our hearts and dearly missed, we love you.

Surviving in addition to his father of Kentucky are a sister Cheryl Dewalt of Conn.; maternal grandmother, Genevieve (Stryker) Voneida; his aunts and uncles, Sharon Dewalt and Don Farrar of Muncy, Diane and Scott Latsha of Watsontown, and Robert Voneida of Elimsport; and numerous cousins, and friends.

In addition to his mother, Christopher was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Robert M. Voneida; and paternal grandparents Phyllis and R. Eugene Dewalt.

A private memorial service will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Montgomery, at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccarytthomas.com.

