Montoursville -- Christopher Scott Boyce passed away unexpectedly on June 7, 2021 in Beebe Medical Center, Lewes, Delaware. He had been vacationing with his family to celebrate his birthday.

Born June 3, 1970 in Williamsport, Chris began a life filled with difficult physical challenges. Though many of those challenges were life threatening, time and time again he would defy the odds and make a miraculous recovery.

Throughout His life, people began to recognize Chris for his extraordinary determination to live life to its fullest. His positivity and compassion about everyone and everything were the envy of everyone who knew him.

Chris was a Special Olympic athlete for nearly 30 years. His specialties were basketball and bocce ball. He won too many medals to count, but his skills at both earned him the nickname “Magic Hands” among the special Olympic community. Most recently, he was selected as a potential candidate for the 2022 USA Special Olympics in Orlando.

Chris resided in Montoursville with his roommate Tim in a Hope Enterprises Group Home. He enjoyed the independence of the group home, but he would often visit his parents on weekends for pizza and movie night. He loved playing cards and games and would work on search-a-word puzzles for hours. He loved family gatherings and picnics and trips to professional sporting events. He was a huge Steelers fan and his most recent favorite player was JuJu. He attended Steelers training camps and preseason games and he’s been to Phillies games, Sixers games and several NASCAR races. His favorite NASCAR driver was Dale Earnhardt. Chris has had the opportunity to meet several professional athletes including Willie Stargell, Jerry Reuss, Duffy Dyer, Mike Mussina, and Tom O’Malley. He even attended the infamous “George Brett pine tar” game and later got an autograph from Goose Gossage, the pitcher in that game.

Chris met so many wonderful people throughout his life because of his community outreach. He worked at the Sheltered Workshop, volunteered at Salvation Army, Meals on Wheels and the local Food Bank. He regularly attended Wednesday night services at First United Methodist Church in Williamsport and Tuesday evening gatherings at the Community Baptist Church in Montoursville with his roommate Tim Steinbacher. Chris sang in the Voices of Hope and sang the National Anthem at Williamsport Crosscutters games several times. He also attended a Christian camp every summer.

Chris is survived by his parents Ronald and Rhonda Boyce, sister Rebecca (Becky) Boyce-Helt, brother in law Mike Bailor, nephew Ian Helt and his wife Nicole, his grand-nephew Nico, and many many aunts, uncles and cousins.

No matter what challenges Chris was facing at the time, he always prayed for the needs of others. Even the family pets. He had the biggest heart of gold, and always thought of others first. Even in his death, Chris was able to give life to others through Gift of Life organ donation.

Chris taught us so many valuable lessons about life, like always seeing the glass half full and facing challenges with courage and faith in God. Our hearts are broken and Chris will be sadly missed by many, but his “Magic Hands” will never be forgotten.

A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 17 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. A funeral service to honor the life of Chris will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 18 at Sanders Mortuary. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at Sanders. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family in Niles Valley Cemetery.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, you consider a gift to Special Olympics Lycoming County or Hope Enterprises in memory of Chris Boyce. To make a gift to Special Olympics, checks may be sent to Special Olympics Lycoming County C/O Marc Follmer Memo: Chris Boyce Memorial, P.O. Box 1891, Williamsport, PA 17703 or, you may donate through this Go Fund Me link: https://gofund.me/79625f6a.

To make a gift to Hope Enterprises Foundation, checks may be sent to, Hope Enterprises Foundation Memo: Chris Boyce Memorial, 2401 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA 17701 or, you may donate online at www.hopeability.org/foundation. Please include a comment that your donation is in Memory of Chris Boyce.

Online condolences may be made on Chris’ memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.



