Williamsport -- Christopher N. Welch, 24, of Williamsport left this world all too soon on Sunday, July 4, 2021.

Born November 10, 1996 in Williamsport he was a son of Michael and Tammy (Potts) Welch of Williamsport.

Chris graduated in 2015 from Williamsport High School and worked as part of the grounds crew at the Williamsport Country Club. In his free time Chris enjoyed fishing, hunting, his chopper motorcycle, and working on vehicles. He loved to “chill” and spend time with his family and friends. He had a passion for reptiles and was planning to go to school for Zoology. Chris loved to have a good time and if he saw you down, he could pick on you just enough to lighten your day.

Surviving in addition to his parents are six siblings, Holly Koch (Donald) of Cogan Station, Todd Welch (Felicia), Laura Welch, Ryan Montgomery (Cindy) all of Williamsport, Matthew Welch (Mandy) of Delaware and Michael Welch, Jr. (Theresa) of Williamsport; nieces and nephews, Cameron, Serenity, Bentley, Joseph, Destini, Kingston, Willow, Colton, Trenton, Messiah, Jeremiah and several older nieces and nephews; a great-niece, Harley; his girlfriend, Rachelle Keller; best friend, Russell Scott (Kayla) and a large extended group of family and friends.

A funeral service to honor Chris’s life will be held 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 21 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. A viewing will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at Sanders. Burial will be held at Twin Hills Memorial Park at 2 p.m. Friday, July 23.

Online condolences and financial contributions to assist the family with expenses may be made on Chris’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Christopher Welch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



