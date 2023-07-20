Lock Haven, Pa. — Christopher M. Tetanich, Sr., 58, of Lock Haven passed away at home on Monday, July 17, 2023.

He was born in Philadelphia on December 26, 1964 to Robert and Anna Peckowych Stehman.

Chris was a graduate of Bishop Neumann High School and attended Penn College for two years, earning his Business Management Degree. He had served in the United States Coast Guard for a brief period of time. He had worked in the retail industry for most of his life and had been a Centre County Cemetery Manager for eleven years.

Chris is survived by his wife, Christina Bitner Tetanich, and his sister Katheryn Sacks of North Carolina. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Christopher Tetanich, Jr.

A memorial mass for Christopher M. Tetanich, Sr. will be held Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. in the Holy Spirit Immaculate Conception Church, 310 West Water Street, Lock Haven. Officiating will be Father Joseph of the Holy Spirit Parish, Lock Haven.

Memorials can be made in Christopher’s name to ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Services are under the direction of the Gedon Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St, Lock Haven. Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.GedonFuneralHomes.com and the Gedon Funeral Homes Facebook page.

