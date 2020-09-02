White Deer -- Christopher Lee “Chris” Wesley, 31, of White Deer passed away unexpectedly Saturday, August 29, 2020 at his home.

Born May 22, 1989, in Williamsport he was a son of Frederick E. “Fred” Jr. and Tammy L. (McLaughlin) Wesley, of White Deer.

He was a great fisherman, loved hunting, swimming, gambling, Volkswagens, the Philadelphia Eagles, and family. He will be greatly missed by many family and friends.

Surviving in addition to his parents is his beautiful 3 year old daughter, Harley Denise Shirley Wesley; two sons, Orion and Max; his girlfriend of many years, Felicia Warren; a paternal grandmother, Shirley Wesley; uncles, Dennis (Starr), Ricky, Ronnie, Gerald (Selena) and Steve McLaughlin; his aunts, Brenda McLaughlin, Sally Bechdel (Bob), and Debbie Winters; and many cousins and friends.

He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Harold McLaughlin, maternal grandmother, Pauline McLaughlin, and uncle Harold “Harry” McLaughlin.

A funeral service to honor the life of Chris will be held 6:30 p.m. Friday, September 4 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave., Williamsport. A viewing will be held at 5 p.m. until the time of the service Friday, where proper social distancing and adhering to CDC and state guidelines will be encouraged. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family in Wildwood Cemetery.

