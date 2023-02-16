Muncy, Pa. — Christopher A. Weaver, Sr., 54, of Muncy died unexpectedly Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at home. Surviving is his significant other of 21 years, Dawn Longmeyer.

Born July 10, 1968 in Williamsport, he is a son of Beverly Weaver of Muncy.

Chris was a graduate of Tyrone High School and was employed as an HVAC Technician for B&B Mechanical. He was an avid Steelers fan who enjoyed rock music, the outdoors, and fishing. Chris loved building large bonfires and every 4th of July was special thanks to Chris and his extraordinary fireworks displays. His jokes, colorful personality, and genuine ways will certainly be missed by those who loved him.

Surviving in addition to his mother and Dawn are his children, Christopher A. Weaver, Jr. (Kanita), Janey Weaver, and their mother Tena Jones; his daughters, Sarah and Madison Longmeyer; three grandchildren, Silas, Zaiden, and Mariah; a brother Thomas Weaver (Kimberly); two nieces, Elizabeth and Melanie; and extended family.

Chris was preceded in death by a brother, Jamie Weaver and the best dog ever, Loc.

A viewing to honor the life of Chris will be held 6 - 8 p.m. Friday, February 17 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport.

Online condolences and contributions to help the family with expenses may be made on Chris’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Christopher Weaver, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

