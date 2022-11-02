Linden — Christopher A. Ungard, 36, of Linden left this world all too soon, on Sunday, October 30, 2022, following a courageous battle with brain cancer.

Born November 8, 1985 in Williamsport, he was a son of Richard L. Ungard, Jr. and stepson of Linda Ungard. Chris graduated from Jersey Shore Area Senior High School in 2004. He was a proud member of UA Local 798 as a Journeyman Welder.

Chris took pride in his work, and thoroughly enjoyed his job as a welder. He liked spending time outdoors, riding his motorcycle, and fishing. Chris was a faithful member of Crossroads Church, Jersey Shore, where he actively participated in the Men's group bible studies.

He felt a strong presence of God in his daily life, favoring Psalm 34:18 and Psalm 139:7-12. The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit. Chris was a beloved father, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend who has earned his rest as a good and faithful servant.

Surviving in addition to his parents is a son, Liam; brothers, Brad Ungard (Alicia) of Malvern and Nolan Ungard of Linden; step-sisters, Alisia Troxell (Rickie) of Montgomery and Vanessa Turzanski of Wilmington, N.C.; two nieces, Raegan and Sadie; a paternal grandfather, Richard Ungard, Sr., step-grandfather, Gene Guinter; an uncle, Tim Ungard Sr. (Dawn); and cousins, Allyson Ungard and Tim Ungard, Jr.

He was preceded in death by a paternal grandmother, Becky Guinter.

A funeral service to honor Christopher's life will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, November 4 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave., Williamsport, officiated by Pastor Jason Borowicz. Private burial in Montoursville Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family. The family will receive friends from noon until the time of service Friday at Knight-Confer.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Chris' name to Glioblastoma Foundation, P.O. Box 62066, Durham, NC 27715.

Online condolences may be made on Chris' memorial page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

