Williamsport -- Christofer Morrow Ott, 36, of Williamsport passed away suddenly Monday, September 13, 2021 in the home that he shared with his mother and grandfather.

Born December 15, 1984 in Williamsport, he is the beloved son of Kathy (Morrow) Ott and grandson of Dr. Elmer C. Morrow, both of Williamsport.

Chris was a 2003 graduate of Williamsport High School. He was employed as a cashier at Weis Markets for 16 years, a job that he absolutely loved.

He enjoyed NASCAR and watching all sports on TV. Chris often could be found playing games on his PS5, taking care of his dog Molly and eating chicken fingers, his favorite food. Chris enjoyed a special relationship with his Grandpa Morrow who he called his best friend. Together the two of them did many fun things. If you were blessed to know Chris, you experienced his love and beautiful soul which are now his forever.

Surviving in addition to his mother and grandfather are his father, John S. Ott (Barb) of Troy; a sister, Stacie DiRocco (Mike) of Williamsport, a brother, Travis Ott (Jaime) of Berwick; two nieces, Gianna and Emilia DiRocco; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members.

Chris was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Doris Morrow and his paternal grandparents.

A graveside service to honor the life of Christofer will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, September 25 at Jersey Shore Cemetery, 1103 Locust St., Jersey Shore.

Memorial contributions may be made in Christofer’s name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

