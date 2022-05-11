South Williamsport -- Christine R. Neufer, 68, of South Williamsport passed away Monday, May 9, 2022 at home.

Born April 11, 1954 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Melvin Sr. and Wilhelmina (Clark) Crist.

Christine earned an Associates degree from W.A.C.C. currently Pennsylvania College of Technology. She worked at Williamsport Area District Service for 25 years until retirement. Christine enjoyed spending time with her family.

Surviving are two children, Tanja M. Walker and Duane E. Neufer (Crystal Sammons) all of South Williamsport; 8 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Melvin Crist Jr. (Mary Jane) of Milton and Karen Benson (Wayne) of Loyalsock; and her companion, Greg.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter, Stacey L. Neufer on August 11, 2019.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be made on Christine’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

