Cogan Station -- Christine R. (Bickel) Christian entered Heaven's gate on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. Christine lost her earthly life due to complications of Covid, she died peacefully with part of her large, loving family by her side, she was not alone.

Christine was born on June 30, 1960 in Jersey Shore to Jeanne M. and Dale S. Bickel, she was one of the six pack of daughters born to Jeanne and Dale, their life adventures as sisters and best friends were many. Christine worked side by side with her sister Barb and mother at BJ’S flowers in Jersey Shore for many years.

Christine was married on July 31, 1999 to Edward Christian who survives, she loved her stepchildren, Jennifer (Roy) Simonds of El Paso, Texas and their children, Gwenyth, Arianna, Mirabelle and Roy, Jr. and also her stepson, Christopher Christian of Los Angeles, California. She also leaves behind Ed’s sister Gloria (Chuck) Wittig.

Christine is also survived by the other five members of the “six pack”, her beloved sisters, Deborah Vanemon, Linda (Neil) Dunkle, Lori (Melvin) Vanemon, Karen (Paul) Bower and Barbara (Tim) Cohick. Two special people who love the Bickel girls also survive, Aunt Pat Hoffman in Las Vegas and Uncle Ken Hoffman in Colorado.

There are many nieces and nephews who loved their Aunt Chrissy to the moon and back, she was like a mother to all of them and became surrogate grandmother to their children as they came along, her absence in their lives will be very hard as she was one of a kind and no one can take her place. Things will never be the same for the large family who loved her so, her cooking was legendary, her love for all of us was unwavering, Christmas will be especially hard as this was Christine’s favorite holiday. Many of the special ornaments treasured by all of us were gifts from Aunt Chrissy.

The cousins are many, they all love Chrissy and will miss her forever, she loved them all.

Christine was preceded in death by her parents, her in laws, Bob and Alice Christian, her niece, Rebecca Lynn Cohick, a nephew, John W. Calhoun, III, Aunts and Uncles who loved her, a special cousin, Chuck Bickel, and a beloved brother in law, Steve Vanemon. There are babies in Heaven who didn’t complete their journey to be here with us, it is comforting to know that Aunt Chrissy has got them all in her loving arms now. We firmly believe that the babies who join us in the future will be hand picked by Aunt Chrissy.

Due to illness in the family, there will be a memorial service at a later date. Christine’s family suggest that instead of flowers, you all stop what you are doing, tell your family and friends that you love them, bake cookies for someone or do something nice for a person who needs it.

The sweetest, purest soul in the family is gone, pray for us as we learn to live without her.

