Mill Hall, Pa. — Christine Marie Brennan, 53, of Mill Hall passed away Monday, January 16, 2023 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born on December 21, 1969 in Lock Haven, she was the daughter of Delbert and Charlotte Archer Remick.

Chrissy was a graduate of Bald Eagle Nittany High School.

On October 25, 2012, she married William C. Brennan.

Chrissy worked as an in-home care nurse and then at Lucky 7 Plaza.

She enjoyed camping.

Most important to Chrissy was the time she spent with her family- whether at cookouts, family gatherings, or just hanging out. Her grandchildren were her life.

Surviving is her husband, William C. Brennan of Mill Hall; mother, Charlotte Remick of Mill Hall; sons, Aaron Soo and Owen Soo (Shannia Cook), both of Lock Haven; daughters, Tara and Tosha Brennan, both of Lock Haven; brother, Thomas Gray of Lock Haven; sister, Tammie (Bob) Yearick of Mill Hall; father-in-law, William J. Brennan of Mill Hall; eight grandchildren: Zane and Colten Etters, Sereniti, Nariah and Cadee Hawkins, Ashton and Roaren Soo, and Tinesha Ardner; and a great granddaughter, Ava Etters.

She was preceded in death by her father, Delbert Remick.

Services will be held at the convenience of her family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, 231 High St., Flemington, PA 17745 to assist with funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Christine Brennan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

